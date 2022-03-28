Bollywood’s hottest celebrity couple Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor have been together since 2017. The actors have even been candid about the fact that they want to marry each other.

Since then, social media goes abuzz every time the star couple is photographed around anything that is remotely wedding like.

Recently, the two met designer Beena Kannan who is a lead designer in a company that is well known for its bridal wear,

The photo was shared last Friday, March, by Beena on her Instagram. In the picture, Beena, the designer is standing next to Alia dressed in a simple white floral shirt and Ranbir who also looks casual in a blue shirt. Both stars looked comfortable and casual.

Beena simply captioned the post, With @aliaabhatt & Ranbir Kapoor.” Within moments the photo went viral and fans of the couple on social media started asking when the wedding will be and speculating if this is a hint that Ranbir and Alia will be getting married soon. A fan wrote, “Is it wedding bells?” while another fan commented, “Wedding Shopping”, yet another user straight up asked, “When is the wedding?”

A few weeks earlier, there were reports that Alia and Ranbir could be getting married in some hill station in the North, which caused netizens to actually call up five-star hotels in that area and ask which one has been blocked for a few days.

The frenzy around their wedding is unbelievable. Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor face the same scrutiny with media houses too and whenever they are interviewed both are asked about their wedding plans.

At a recent interview with India Today, Alia said, “When people ask me one persistent question – ‘When are you getting married? When are you getting married? When are you getting married?’ – I’m like, firstly, it’s not anybody’s business and secondly, if you ask me honestly, marriage is a state of mind and that’s what I feel in terms of the peace I feel with my relationship. I’m already there. So, let’s move on, and whenever it has to happen, it will happen as per my desires and as per his desires. That’s something that’ll take its time.”

She also added, ““If you ask me honestly in terms of when I will get married, well, in my head I’m already married to him. Forget that! When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him. That was when I was a sweet little girl. But that’s what I meant and I feel it’s a state of mind. It’s the peace that you have in your mind, in your heart, and in your relationship.”

Alia and Ranbir were recently in Varanasi where they were wrapping up the final shoot schedule for their first movie together, the much awaited ‘Brahmastra’. Directed by Ranbir Kapoor’s best friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukherji, the movie has been a work in progress for the last seven years. It is said to be a trilogy with the first part releasing in September 2022. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.