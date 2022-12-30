‘Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’ actress Sapna Thakur recalls that her co-star and late actress Tunisha Sharma showed not signs of being depressed or prone to committing suicide.

Describing her as a lively person, Sapna said she had always seen Tunisha and Sheezan Mohammed Khan having fun together and she never got to know that they both had broken up till she got the terrible news.

Speaking to IANS, she said: “She was a beautiful soul and I always saw her cheerful on the sets. Never saw her sad or depressed. We both are from Chandigarh so shared a special connection. We both used to have tea together and make videos.”

“I still remember meeting her last time on the sets on December 16 or 17, and after the shoot as usual we were having tea. She showed me a dance step on a Punjabi track that she had learned and she was so excited about it.”

The ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’ actress went on to talk about Tunisha’s relationship with Sheezan. She said: “It never felt that they had broken up. It was never like they were not talking to each other or any indication, nothing was there where I could feel that there are some differences between them.

“I was not always shooting with them but in between whenever I met them they were having fun together and we had tea and normal conversation. Tunisha never looked depressed and I never even assumed that some problems are there in her life. She was the kind of person who makes others laugh and such a person is herself in so much pain I can never realise.”

Sapna added a video of the Punjabi song ‘Jab Tak Nachegi Tu Vaari Jaunga Note’ which she posted on her Instagram, in which Tunisha was seen dancing and singing with her. “She only insisted on making that video after knowing that I was the lead actress in that song,” Sapna recalled.

Talking about Sheezan, she said: “I found him very dedicated to his work, very hardworking. He was so well-behaved and gave me so much respect that it is difficult to believe anything about him or Tunisha. I have no words and don’t know what to say as I always found both of them happy and full of fun and masti.”

Sapna concluded by remembering the day when Tunisha committed suicide. She said: “I went to the hospital the same day (December 24, when Tunisha reportedly committed suicide) all this happened, but couldn’t speak to her mother or anyone as they were in so much pain. It was impossible for me to say anything to them.”

20221230-125403