Actor Ali Fazal is all set to reprise his ‘Guddu Bhaiya’ role once more for the upcoming third season of Amazon Prime Video’s massively popular series, ‘Mirzapur’.

Ali Fazal announced the arrival of the third season on his Instagram and stated that he is ready for “prep, rehearsals, readings.” The actor expressed that he is excited to bring back his career defining character ‘Guddu’ back on screen.

Ali shared a dark and intense picture of Guddu, holding a stick and sitting in the dark. Along with the picture, he wrote the caption, “And the time begins!! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on… Laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! GUDDU AARAHE HAIN .. apne aap.” (It won’t be sticks, but shoes from the bottom and guns from the top that will fire. Try your hand and earn a slap. Guddu is coming, all by himself).”

Ali Fazal has been playing the role of Guddu since the first season of ‘Mirzapur’, which premiered on the Prime Video streaming platform in 2018.

His co-stars from previous seasons like Shriya Pilgaonkar and Vikrant Massey have been killed off but his character has so far managed to survive and has been exacting revenge on Pankaj Tripathi’s Akhandanand ‘Kaleen’ Tripathi.

‘Mirzapur’ is a crime thriller that is set in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh, India. Actor Pankaj Tripathi plays the negative lead “mafia” in the series and Ali plays the body-builder turned gangster who has sworn to wipe off Tripathi’s business.

Divyendu Sharma plays Tripathi’s son ‘Munna’ in the series, while Rasika Duggal plays the role of ‘Beena’ his wife.

The role of Guddu’s ally, Golu Gupta is essayed by Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Besides these actors, the series also stars, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Aasif Khan, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Some of these actors joined the cast in Season Two of the show, while some others have been killed off.

The second season of ‘Mirzapur’ ended with Munna (Divyendu Sharma) getting killed but Sharad Shukla rescuing Kaleen (Tripathi) after he was shot.

The upcoming third season is expected to show that the power has now been transferred from Kaleen to Sharad as Munna is no more. Meanwhile Guddu and Golu will continue their revenge play against Kaleen.

‘Mirzapur’ has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and the series has been created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman.

The official release date of ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 is yet to be announced.