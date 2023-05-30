Actor Ali Fazal, who has collaborated with Vishal Bharadwaj for ‘Khufiya’, with Anurag Basu for ‘Metro In Dino’, and with Ric Roman Waugh for ‘Kandahar’, is all thrilled with the list of directors he is working with. He said that the three directors are “cinematic heroes” and that the visuals created by these directors have enhanced the storytelling on celluloid.

Talking about the same, Ali said, “One wishes to work with good people to begin with; compassionate leaders with a world view. I must have absolutely done something right to have gotten this opportunity. Vishalji, Anurag Basu and Ric are cinematic heroes”.

He further mentioned, “They have created visuals on screen that have enhanced the quality of storytelling. They have been the visionaries of our film industry”.

‘Khufiya’ is a spy thriller, which also stars Tabu, Ali, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Haque Badhon and Alexx O’Nell. The film is set to release on Netflix. In ‘Kandahar’, Ali can be seen with Gerard Butler. The film released in the US on May 26 and has been garnering a lot of positive response.

