Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in the webseries ‘Mirzapur’, is currently busy with the shoot of season 3 of the show. In a new development, the actor has hired a new trainer to work towards his character’s physicality.

Fitness trainer Rohit Nayyar, who has taken the onus, specializes in Jijitsu, MMA and boxing at pro levels. Rohit has taken on the challenge to train Ali with a brand new fitness regime in mind for ‘Mirzapur 3’.

Ali has decided to change a lot of things in his appearance.

Commenting on the same, Ali says, “I dont think I have it in me to be stifled inside a gymnasium at all times knowing how big the world is and the word fitness is. I experiment a lot to keep myself engaged. For me, it has to be like going back to play school. Even on sets during action sequences, I am like a kid in an amusement park, just trying have some fun – choreographed fun.”

The actor further mentioned that Rohit has been a great addition to his world view.

“He is full of surprises and raw talent and most of all a good heart. So I will try and learn as much as I can”, the actor added.

But, all the physical work hasn’t taken Ali’s focus off the craft of acting, “Baaki, acting bhi hai, (there’s acting as well) which is most important and sometimes in the fight for might and best body, we often forget that we are not in the sculpting business, but the moulding one (that’s if we are exchanging metaphors here),” he concluded.

Apart from this, Ali will next be seen as the lead in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ with Tabu and another Hollywood flick, ‘Kandahar’ where he will be sharing the screen with Gerard Butler.

20220811-164004

