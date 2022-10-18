ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ali Fazal demands Sajid Khan’s eviction from ‘Big Boss 16’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Ali Fazal has called for #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s eviction from the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. He also shared a graphic image, where the filmmaker’s picture is being set on fire.

Many actresses and models have come forward and raised their voice against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for exploiting his position of power.

Sajid has been accused of sexual assault which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

Ali took to his Instagram story where he shared an image of Sajid’s picture being lit on fire by a person with #MeToo written on the wrist.

He captioned his post: “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now.”

Ali is not the first person who wants Sajid to be ousted from the show. Previously, Sherlyn Chopra and Sona Mohaptara had voiced their opinion on Sajid’s participation in the show.

20221018-120004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee tells what Ashok Chakra’s spokes stand for

    ‘Radhe Shyam’ to release on Prime Video on April 1

    Suriya extends Tamil new year greetings as he walks his bull...

    Himansh Kohli talks about latest video, shooting experience