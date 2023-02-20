ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler-starrer ‘Kandahar’ to release on May 26

Ali Fazal’s international project ‘Kandahar’, which also stars Gerard Butler, has finally got a release date. It is all set to hit the screens on May 26, 2023.

This will be Ali’s first international release this year after ‘Death on the Nile’ last year.

Ali said: “I look forward to it. As I do with all the movies I make. I can promise that the action is never-seen-before state-of-the-art stuff. Ric Roman is beating his own record.”

“The team has really worked hard. It was a great pleasure for me to work with Gerard and since it is looking at a worldwide release, we are hoping people across the globe enjoy it.”

Tom Harris, played by Gerarad Butler, is an undercover CIA operative and is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He fights his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down.

