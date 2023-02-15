ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise

Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his works such as ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘Victoria & Abdul’, is a member of the Academy in the US.

The duty-bound actor recently attended the prestigious Oscar luncheon representing India.

India has three nominations in the Oscars race this year with Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’, ‘RRR’ being nominated for Best Original Song and Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.

Talking about the same, Ali expressed, “It was great to be there alongside Shaunak and Guneet as a representative of Indian cinema. ‘All That Breathes’ is one of the most iconic films I have seen in the recent past and to be there to see the film and our cinema being celebrated was truly a proud moment”.

The luncheon was attended by Hollywood big wigs including international superstar, Tom Cruise. Ali was elected as a member of the Academy in 2018, back then making him one of the youngest members from India. Ali who is in LA as part of his work commitments joined the talented bunch and extended his cheer for the Indian films representing the country.

