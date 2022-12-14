ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ali Fazal to begin 2023 with the shoot of Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro: In Dino’

Actor Ali Fazal will step into the New Year with the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Metro: In Dino’, directed by Anurag Basu. He will be joined by Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

The film is an anthology that consists of four loving and heartwarming intertwined stories.

One of the sources says, “Anurag had been planning to make the sequel for a long time but it was during the first lockdown during the pandemic that he got an idea. He started working on the script and simultaneously his search for the casting began. It’s going to be a 4 part film linking to each other at some point.”

“Anurag da has done a remarkable job in Ludo conjoining 4 different stories bringing all of it together at a certain point. Life in a Metro 2 will have the similar flavour but treated in a different style.”

The first installment ‘Life in a Metro’ was released in 2007. It featured an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.

20221214-110603

