ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODWORLD

Ali Fazal to join Vin Diesel, Jason Mamoa for international premiere of ‘Fast X’ in Rome

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Ali Fazal is set to attend the international premiere of ‘Fast X’ in Rome.

The actor made his international debut with the seventh installment of the mega-action ‘Fast and the Furious’, and has been invited to attend the premiere as part of his past involvement with the franchise.

Fazal will be seen alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Mamoa at the premiere, which is taking place on May 11 in Rome.

Ali said: “I am thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome, and it is an honour to have been invited as part of my past involvement with the franchise. This is where it all began for me when it comes to my work globally, and I am grateful for the opportunities that this franchise has given me.”

“I am excited to reunite with the cast and crew, and I look forward to seeing what’s in store this time of the action magic that they have created .”

Since his international debut, Ali Fazal has made headlines with his performances in major international films, including his titular lead in ‘Victoria and Abdul’ alongside Dame Judi Dench and ‘Death on the Nile’ alongside Gal Gadot.

Ali will soon be flying off to the US, where he will be promoting his next big Hollywood release, ‘Kandahar’ with Gerard Butler.

In addition to his international work, Ali is also busy on the work front in India. He will soon be seen in ‘Khufiya’ with Tabu, ‘Metro In Dino’ with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan, and the third season of India’s biggest OTT series, Mirzapur.

20230512-102803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Keerthy Suresh’s poster for her music video ‘Gandhari’ out now

    Madhuri Dixit: Incredible experience stepping into shoes of producer

    Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures to produce its first Gujarati film

    PGA Awards: ‘CODA,’ ‘Succession’ win top honours