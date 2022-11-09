ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ali Fazal to next work in film based on all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan

Actor Ali Fazal, who has been constantly making a splash with his international projects, is to now work in two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag’s ‘Afghan Dreamers’.

Bill won the prestigious Academy title for his two short films, ‘You Don’t Have to Die’ and ‘Twin Towers’.

Shoot for ‘Afghan Dreamers’ began recently in Morocco and will be a 50-day schedule, with a majority of the film being shot across Morocco and Budapest.

The film is the true story about the programme that was started by Afghan tech entrepreneur Roya Mahboob in 2017 as a way to help young women develop their skills in the field of science and technology, despite the patriarchal society in the country they hail from.

The film throws light on the chaotic, sometimes dangerous backdrop of the country’s politics.

The story tells the tale of the team of the Afghan girls who travelled across the world and participated in competitions, garnered global media attention and even met leading politicians from across the globe.

The role of Roya will be essayed by The Bold Type famed Nikohl Boosheri.

Speaking about it, Ali said, “Excited and humbled to be sharing notes and being directed by Bill who has an impeccable body of work. Afghan Dreamers is a very important story to be told and I’m happy to be part of its cinematic retelling”.

The film is being produced by Laura Overdeck, Samudrika Arora and Bill Guttentag.

Apart from ‘Afghan Dreamers’, the actor is also playing one of the leads alongside Gerard Butler in the action packed film ‘Kandahar’, which is set to release in 2023.

