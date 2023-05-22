ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Ali Fazal’s ‘Kandahar’ to release in over 2,000 screens in the US alone

NewsWire
0
0

Indian actor Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood project ‘Kandahar’ is set to release on over 2,000 screens in the U.S.

Ali said: “Very excited with this development. A release that wide in the U.S. alone is massive and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film.”

He added: “A wide release coupled with a major weekend in the U.S., I’m hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer.”

Ali’s latest international project, Kandahar, which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, is set to be released on May 26 in the U.S. and eventually will release across the globe.

20230522-120802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Radhe Shyam’ to have its own unique version in Metaverse

    Paras Arora to play lead role in family drama ‘Dil Diyaan...

    Shama Sikander stars in music video ‘Hawa karda’

    Ashwini Kalsekar plays ‘kadak’ cop in ‘Rudra – The Edge of...