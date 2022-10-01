ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ali, Richa look regal in their cocktail party and reception

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha looked drop-dead-gorgeous for their cocktail party and reception in the national capital.

They hosted their Delhi cocktail and reception on Friday night.

Richa looked elegant in her custom made Kresha Bajaj saree with the drape having a special meaning to the couple with Kresha and her team custom embroidered their love story onto it.

Ali complemented his bride with a regal sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The couple hosted family and friends from across Delhi with about 300 guests in attendance. Richa donned jewellery which was custom made for her by an ancestral Bikaneri jeweller family.

This will be followed with a wedding in Mumbai and a reception for their friends from the showbiz industry including Hollywood personalities such as Judy Dench and Gerard Butler.

