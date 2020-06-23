Ali Zafar ‘still can’t get over’ Sushant Singh Rajput, shares throwback picture with the late star

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been such a shock to his fans, family and friends that many are finding it difficult to accept. On this note, actor Ali Zafar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback picture with Sushant Singh Rajput.



Ali in his post wrote,” Thank you for sharing this Shabinaa. I remember this night vividly. He was one of the warmest and nicest people I had met in the industry. So full of life and always smiling. Still can’t get over it,” tagging director Shabinaa Khan and Sushant’s ex publicist, Rohini Iyer.

In the picture, actor Sushant Singh Rajput is seen smiling and enjoying the company of his friends from the acting fraternity.

As police continue to probe the death case of the actor, so far they have recorded statements of many people, including Sushant’s friend and ex publicist Rohini Iyer.