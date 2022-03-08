ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP NEWS

Alia Bhat all set for Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
36

Alia Bhat has proven herself to be a powerhouse of talent. Her current release Gangubai Kathiawadi is another feather in her cap and she is basking in the success and accolades pouring in for her performance in the movie.

She has time and again showcased just how versatile she is and it was only a matter of time before Hollywood came calling.

The news first broke with a tweet by popular film critic Taran Adarsh who tweeted this news on his Twitter handle. He wrote, ““ALIA BHATT MAKES HER HOLLYWOOD DEBUT: JOINS GAL GADOT IN NETFLIX FILM… #AliaBhatt makes her global debut, joining #GalGadot in #Netflix’s international spy thriller #HeartOfStone… #TomHarper is directing the pic.”

The movie will be a Netflix original featuring Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame. Given Alia’s star status her Hollywood collaboration also includes some big names. The movie is said to be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Don Granger and Dana Goldberg are producing the film, the script is helmed by Allison Schroeder and Greg Rucka. The director of the movie is Tom Harper.

The makers have only let out that it will be a spy thriller but the plot of the movie is strictly under wraps. The movie stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan of Fifty Shades of Grey in pivotal roles. As per latest reports, Alia is joining this stellar cast in her debut foray into Hollywood.

This is a good stepping stone into global cinema for the Indian star. On the work front, Alia recently finished shooting for the Delhi schedule of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. It is a much awaited movie as it marks Karan Johar’s return to Direction after 6 long years. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia in the lead. She also has Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor lined up for release later this year.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.