Alia Bhat called ‘Mini Meryl’ as wishes pour in for her Hollywood debut

Ever since the news broke about Alia Bhat’s debut in Hollywood, fans, friends and fellow celebrities have poured in wishes for the actress on her Instagram handle.

Friend and ‘2-states’ co-star Arjun Kapoor posted “‘Mini Meryl’s at it again!”. The actor has in the past too referred to Alia as Mini Meryl so this was a given. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Amazing Alia, happy to hear this”.

Other celebrities like Samantha Prabhu, Zoya Akhtar, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pedhnekar, all posted various emojis and congratulatory post for the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress.

Alia even received a raised hand emoticon from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot herself as congratulations for landing the role.

Alia will be seen along with Gal Gadot and James Dornan in the Netflix and Skydance’s original film ‘Heart of Stone’.

The plot of the movie is still under wraps and all we know is that it will be an international spy thriller. The movie is already highly anticipated, not just because of its stellar cast but also because of the brilliant crew of director, writers and producers working on it.

Tom Harper of ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘The Aeronauts’ fame is directing this and the script is helmed by Amy Schroeder of ‘Hidden Figures ‘ and ‘Frozen II’ fame along with Greg Rucka who has worked on the script of movies like ‘The Old Guard’ and ‘Stumptown’.

Heart of Stone is one of several projects that Gal Gadot has signed up with Netflix. She has two sequels upcoming for her recent Netflix heist film ‘Red Notice’.

Heart of Stone will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2023.