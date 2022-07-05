Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma starrer ‘Darlings’ is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

The release announcement was made on social media on Tuesday, July 5 by Alia Bhatt herself. The release announcement was shared along with a first poster as well as a teaser of the movie. The teaser offers a tantalising glimpse of what to expect from this mystery drama feature.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia shared the teaser and captioned it, “It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsOnNetflix.”

Netflix India also shared the first poster on their official Instagram account. They captioned the post, “Kya ek meindak aur bichhoo dost ho sakte hain? Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on Netflix.” (Can a frog and scorpion ever be friends?).

The movie has been directed by Jasmeet K Reen. This movie serves as a debut directorial for Jasmeet. The producers of this dark mystery comedy drama are Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma and Alia Bhatt herself. The music of this movie, which is skipping theatrical release and going for a direct to digital release, has been provided by ace music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and the lyrics have been penned by the inimitable wordsmith of Indian cinema – Gulzar.

‘Darlings’ can be called a dark comedy which revolves around a mother-daughter duo who are trying hard to fit in and find their place in the vast city of Mumbai – being courageous and finding love in extraordinary circumstances even as they have a constant battle against the odds.