Alia Bhatt gets trolled by Arjun Kapoor over African safari vlog

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has hilariously trolled actress Alia Bhatt over her African safari Vlog.

Alia, who recently went on vacation with her reported beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor in Kenya, took to Instagram to announce her latest Vlog from the trip.

In the video, the “Raazi” actress can be seen savouring the local cuisine, interacting with the locals and embracing all things wild.

She ends the video saying: “Even if you spot a lion or a buffalo, just try to stand completely still, they’ll walk away. If you run, they’ll chase you.”

Before sharing her YouTube video, Alia shared a candid pic of herself, which she captioned as, “Welcome to the jungle New vlog on my beautiful African Safari now up.. Link in bio.”

Responding to the caption, Arjun wrote that it’s ‘Vlog’ and not ‘vlog’, as the “Udta Punjab” actress had written.

Following this, Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor took the actress’s side.

Giving it back to Arjun for trolling Alia, Akansha wrote: “It’s a millennial thing. Tum naghi samjhoge.”

–IANS

