New Delhi, May 12 (IANSlife) First it was Deepika Padukone, who was appointed as the first Indian to represent luxury giant Louis Vuitton internationally, and now Italian high-end luxury fashion house Gucci has appointed Alia Bhatt as their first Indian global ambassador.

The fashion house from Florence used Instagram to make the formal announcement with a photo and a comment stating, “Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag,” read Gucci’s official social media post.

Alia Bhatt stated, “I’m honoured to represent the house of Gucci, not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together.”

Gucci further commented on its social media handle that Alia Bhatt was chosen, “an example of a creative talent fostering empowerment and self expression within the next generation” and is recognised by the House as the latest Global Brand Ambassador.”

Alia will reportedly attend the fashion house Cruise 2024 show, which will take place in Seoul, South Korea, next week, after being named the brand’s worldwide ambassador. The event will reportedly commemorate Gucci’s 25 years in South Korea and will be held in the city’s Gyeongbokgung Palace.

Alia will make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Netflix spy thriller “Heart of Stone” on the professional front. The film will make its debut in August of this year.

