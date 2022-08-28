ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Alia Bhatt is glad she visited IIT-Bombay

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who received positive response for her recently release streaming movie ‘Darlings’, and is gearing up for ‘Brahmastra’, her first film alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor, and she is glad she went to IIT Bombay for the promotion of her film.

Alia and Ranbir had recently gone to the premier institution situated in the Powai area of Mumbai. The actress took to her Instagram as she posted a few pictures of herself where she can be seen wearing a beige shirt paired with denim bellbottoms.

Captioning the pictures, Alia wrote: “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT (for one hour) 9th September — BRAHMASTRA (sic).”

As ‘Brahmastra’ nears its release date, the promotions for the film are in full-swing. A few days back, Ranbir went to Chennai for the promotions along with ‘Baahubali’ director S.S. Rajamouli and Telugu star Nagarjuna.

20220828-135802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samantha’s cryptic posts bother fans who can’t ‘let her go’

    ‘Lock Upp’: Azma Fallah on Nisha Rawal defaming her ex-husband, issue...

    Renuka Panwar opens up on her song crossing 1 bn views

    Actress Aishwarya Dutta’s prayer on Insta wins appreciation