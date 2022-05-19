Alia Bhatt has every reason to be over the moon, not just because of her personal life, but also professionally, as she heads to UK to start filming for her debut Hollywood project, ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside, ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

On Thursday, May 19, Alia shared a selfie before she set off to shoot her upcoming film.

Alia Bhatt had announced last month that she would be a part of Netflix’s movie ‘Heart of Stone’ which also starred Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan of ’50 Shades Of Grey’ fame.

Fans and followers of the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress were very excited and showered a lot of love on the actress when they heard about her maiden Hollywood project.

As she departed for the shoot of the movie, Alia shared a selfie on her social media and wrote, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!!Wish me luckkkkkk.”

In the photo, Alia is seen wearing a black top and she is clearly seated in the back seat of a car. Her hair was left open and she completed her look with a bracelet and hoop earrings. She looked elated and nervous to kick off her Hollywood debut with some big names in the industry.

Alia also shared that she felt like a newcomer as she headed for her first day of shoot for ‘Heart of Stone’.

When Alia shared her photo, among the first to comment was her ‘2 States’ co-star Arjun Kapoor, who wrote, ‘International Khiladi’. Her sister Pooja wrote, “Life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable! The WORLD is your playground! And you will dazzle even more! So proud!”

Besides, ‘Heart of Stone’, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the movie, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Before all these, Alia Bhatt will be seen with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which releases in cinemas on September 9, 2022.