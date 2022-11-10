ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor bring home their baby girl

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen bringing home their baby girl on Thursday.

The new proud parents reached their home Vastu on Thursday morning. Alia was glowing in an all black outfit while Ranbir was seen sitting in the car cradling their bundle of joy as they travelled from Sir HN Reliance Hospital to their home.

Alia, who delivered her first baby on November 6, had announced the birth of her first child in a joint note by her and Ranbir on Instagram.

It read: “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir.”

The couple, who started dating in 2018 on the sets of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, got married earlier this year in April.

