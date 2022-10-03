ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Alia Bhatt says her baby ‘relentlessly kicked’ during her acceptance speech

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star and mum-to-be Alia Bhatt said that her “little one kicked” her “relentlessly” while she was giving an acceptance speech.

Alia was honoured with the Time100 Impact award for her outstanding contribution to cinema. She wore a dusty shimmery cape gown as she accepted the award.

While giving her acceptance speech, Alia mentioned her “little one” and said: “I am immensely proud to be here tonight as a representative of my country. A country that has built both me and my career. India as a country has its core value as diversity above anything else and it’s a song I hope to sing all over the world.”

“Lastly, when it comes to making an impact. I hope I continue to do so in whatever way possible but for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me and my little one who has relentlessly kicked me through the speech. Thank you so much, have a good night,” she said.

On the acting front, Alia was last seen on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. She will next be seen in ‘Heart Of Stone’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

20221003-122403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Major Sandeep’s NSG colleague: I felt I was watching the real...

    Barkha Singh on playing brides in ‘Masaba Masaba 2’, ‘The Great...

    Allu Arjun’s kid Allu Ayan as ‘little Ghani’ goes viral

    Ananya Pandey juggling two projects at the same time