INDIA

Alia Bhatt shot for ‘Tum Kya Mile’ 4 months after baby Raha’s delivery

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who will be soon seen sharing the screen with actor Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, has shared that she shot for the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ four months after the arrival of her baby girl Raha.

In the recently released video about the making of the song, the actress shared,”When I see the final result, I feel so happy that something I can proudly say that I did four months after a baby. So, I really prepped myself up to this. I really wanted it to be outstanding (sic).”

Ranbir and Alia became proud parents to baby girl Raha in November, 2022 after they tied the knot in April, 2022 at Ranbir’s Vastu apartment in Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ marks Dharma head-honcho Karan Johar’s return to direction seven years after his last outing ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ which starred Alia’s husband Ranbir Kapoor as the lead along with Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The trailer of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will be released on July 4 with the film landing in theatres on July 28.

2023070232840

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After diabetes and BP, obesity surge set off alarm bells across...

    With 4 more deaths Odisha Covid toll rises to 8,150

    Bharat Jodo Yatra not for Oppn unity but to strengthen Cong:...

    SL Central Bank assures to protect 57 mn bank accounts amid...