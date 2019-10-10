Alia Bhatt ‘terribly’ misses her mother Soni

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt, who was “terribly” missing her mother Soni Razdan, shared a heartfelt note, which was written to her by the latter.

Alia on Saturday took to Instagram and wrote: “One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow.”

The note read: “Darling Alia, This is for you to keep by your bedside to read every now and then and get reminded of how much I love you.”

The mother-daughter duo have worked together in “Raazi”. They both have often expressed their love for each other on social media.

On the film front, Alia will next be seen in “Brahmastra” alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

–IANS

