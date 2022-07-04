Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on social media, the speculations have been rife about how this will affect her ongoing as well as upcoming projects.

Of the many projects in the pipeline, is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical extravaganza, ‘Baiju Bawra’ and it has now been confirmed that Alia will proceed with her shoot schedule without any changes despite impending motherhood.

Alia had agreed to work on ‘Baiju Bawra’ while she was still working on ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. All Bhansali did was narrate the plot to her and the plan was on.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source told the portal, “Alia had loved what she heard of Baiju Bawra during the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Although Deepika was keen to do Baiju Bawra, having missed out on Gangubai Kathiawadi after three back-to-back epics with Sanjay Bhansali, Alia had been finalized for the part during the shooting of Gangubai and that remains unchanged.”

While other cast members are yet to be finalised, and there is still a while to go before the movie starts production, the buzz is leaning towards Ranveer Singh playing the male lead. He happens to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s current favourite, having successfully worked with him in ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. It is likely that the movie might go on floors only by next year and it seems like Alia Bhatt is confident that she can be back at work by then so she clearly does not want to stop or pre-empt schedule changes until then.

For the moment, Alia is in the UK, where she is shooting for her maiden Hollywood project, ‘Heart of Stone’, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, which is due to release in cinemas in February 2023.