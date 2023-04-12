ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently cherishing motherhood, and will be making her international debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, is all set to make her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Met Gala.

The Met Gala was established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the newly founded Costume Institute to mark the opening of its annual exhibit. This year’s theme for the event is titled ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, which will honour the artistic brilliance of the late designer and trace his evolution.

The actress will be a wearing a Prabal Gurang outfit for the red carpet.

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’.

The year 2022 was a highly rewarding year for her both on personal and professional fronts as she married the line of hey life Ranbir Kapoor and also welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Her projects like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Darlings’, were all major successes.

20230412-120603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Emily Blunt on ‘The Rock’: ‘He has such extraordinary presence’

    Tollywood Twitter war: Anasuya Bharadwaj warns Deverakonda’s fans

    Salman’s ‘Radhe’ hit by piracy on WhatsApp and Telegram, FIR filed

    Director Mohit Suri: ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is my dream project