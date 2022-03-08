ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with ‘Heart Of Stone’

By NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’, as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot.

The film will release globally on Netflix this spring and has received great reviews singling out her performance in the title role.

The film follows the story of Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

‘Heart Of Stone’ is directed by Tom Harper. It is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano are producing the film.

20220308-094202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.