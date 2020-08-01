Alia Bhatt turns into ‘cat paparazzi’

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt is a big cat lover, and she has surely turned into a cat paparazzo during the lockdown.

On Saturday, Alia took to Instagram and posted a few pictures of her black cat, Juniper, and white cat, Edward.

“When all else fails turn cat paparazzi,” she captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, celebrity lensman Manav Manglani quipped: “Nice click. you can join my team.”

Alia bought home Juniper last month.

“This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable,” Alia had shared.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in “Sadak 2”, which is directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The film is a sequel to his 1991 film of the same name, starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. “Sadak 2” will release on OTT platform.

–IANS

sim/vnc