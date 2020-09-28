Canindia News

Alia Bhatt wishes rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as he turns 38

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE06

Actress Alia Bhatt wished rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with a red heart emoji as the actor turned 38 on Monday.

Sharing a photo of a smiling Ranbir posing with his birthday cake, Alia wrote on her verified Instagram account: “Happy Birthday 8.” She completed her message with a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday 8 ❤️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Rumoured lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were reportedly living in during the recent nationwide lockdown. Alia was also spotted at the funeral of Ranbir’s father, Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 this year.

Speculative reports did the rounds a while back suggesting that the two stars were planning to tie the knot later this year.

Commenting on Alia’s post, fans of the two actors expressed good wishes.

A section of netizens, however, were in the mood to spread toxicity on Ranbir’s special day. They commented on the Alia’s post alleging that Ranbir was a drug addict because he is present in the video of Karan Johar‘s house party last year. The video, originally shared on social media by Johar, recently went viral and made headlines with netizens speculating that drugs were being consumed at the party.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Priyanka Chopra pens a loving birthday note for ‘Mama’ Jonas

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Rs 101 birthday gift moves CM Fadnavis to tears

CanIndia New Wire Service

Priyanka wishes Kerry Washington on her birthday

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More