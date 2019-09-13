Alia Bhatt’s cute birthday wish for dad Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Alia Bhatt has a super-cute birthday message for dad Mahesh Bhatt, who she calls “a good guy”, the “best”, the “wisest”, “funny” and “super-talented”.

Alia took to Twitter on Friday and posted, “Hey pops. It’s been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you’re a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest.. also you’re very funny.. did I tell you I think you’re super talented too? Happy Birthday Daddy There is NO ONE like you..I love you @MaheshNBhatt”.

On the work front, the filmmaker is coming up with “Sadak 2”, a sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller “Sadak” which starred his daughter Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. “Sadak 2” also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt along with other actors.

