New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANSlife) With the recent announcement of a teen collection, Alia Bhatt, who successfully launched her kidswear company Ed-a-Mamma in 2020, is expanding the business to include teen casual wear.

Speaking about the new launch, Alia Bhatt said, “It’s always been my vision to create a universe of quality products for children and their parents, designed for them and for the planet. We’ve already introduced maternity-wear and kidswear, and clothing for young adults felt like the natural next-step. Gen Z is more socially aware and environmentally conscious and that is the community that we want to nurture.”

Edheads is all about attitude and gives teenagers a place to express themselves freely, create their own stories, and create experiences. The new collection enables teens to showcase their distinctive personalities and be spontaneous, vibrant, and opinionated while boldly rising to meet challenges, become lifelong learners, and celebrate new skills thanks to elements like digitised effects, 3D fonts, and designs with a slightly futuristic edge. The new line emphasises various forms of expression, including art, music, dance, and sports.

The collection’s clothing is made from biodegradable textiles made from natural fibres, secure AZO-free colours, and nickel-free trims and buttons. The line delivers amazing quality and styles at reasonable prices while being conscious and comfy. Edheads is a multipurpose space created for teenagers to hang around, have fun, and live in.

Iffat Haider Jivan, Business Head, Ed-a-Mamma describes what makes the teen brand unique, “Edheads is a collection for teens with attitude. It is trendy, stylish and designed to give teens a space to be themselves. It is everything a teenager is – carefree and dynamic.”

The launch of Edheads marks an exciting partnership between the fast growing conscious clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma and popular online shopping platform Myntra. The “Edheads” teen apparel line aspires to create a network of like-minded conscientious youth. The outfits are only available on Myntra.com and edamamma.com, and they are created specifically for teenagers between the ages of 11 and 17. (edheads.edamamma.com).

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221119-195203