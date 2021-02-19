New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANSlife) Comedian Jamie Lever has been entertaining her fans with her funny videos of mimicking different actors and actresses. But she finds it really hard to mimic Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

“I was trying to mimic Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, it was not coming right. But I will crack it one day, I will do it for sure. I like to try new things and try copying new actors and actresses. I try to experiment all the time. Yeah, I find Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone really hard to mimic but I will do it someday,” she tells IANSlife.

Jamie retaliates that male actors are difficult to mimic. “I try to mimic lot of new actors and actress. I think male actors are obviously difficult to do, you cannot get the voice right, but you can get the mannerism and body language right. So heroes are difficult to mimic,” says Jamie who has associated with Godrej L’Affaire web-series #LiveItUp 2021.

The web-series has been conceived as a quirky courtroom theatrical in which viewers will see the year 2020, played by Jamie, put on trial for the disruptions it caused in our lives this year from travel and food to parenting, grooming and various other nuances of lifestyle.

Asked who has been her inspiration, Jamie replies: “I am really inspired by the female actress-comedian Carol Burnett from Hollywood and she had her own show in 1950’s. She is someone who use to do impersonations, comedy sketches, she had her own show on television where she would sing, do parody and things like that. I really take a lot of inspiration from her and I feel like if I ever have to have a show it will be something that. Carol Burnett is just phenomenal and you should look her up as she is just amazing.”

