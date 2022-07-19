During the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’ in the national capital, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor talked about the song ‘Kesariya’ from his movie ‘Brahmastra’ getting trolled.

He also opened up about rumours that he might be having twins with his wife Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir was interacting with the media along with the cast of ‘Shamshera’, including Vani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and director Karan Malhotra.

The song ‘Kesariya’ created a lot of controversy due to its lyrics and use of English words like ‘love storiyan’.

‘Kesariya’ is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Many netizens compared the sudden use of English words in the song to biting into an ‘elaichi’ while having a tasty ‘biryani’.

“I just love the track. We as filmmakers and artistes create something and it is up to the audience to receive it the way do. And in today’s time, all this trolling and memes are part of life and as long as people enjoy Pritam’s music and Arijit Singh’s singing, all is fine,” he said.

On rumours of having twins, he replied: “Don’t create a controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can’t reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie.”

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Ranbir had shared two truths and a lie: “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot earlier this year. Recently, they announced that they are expecting their first child.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, ‘Shamshera’ features Ranbir in a double role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 22.

