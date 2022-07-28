Ranbir Kapoor was everywhere in the news in the weeks leading up to the release of his period drama, ‘Shamshera’.

During the course of his marathon promotions for the movie, the newlywed and soon to be dad was asked tons of questions about his personal life as well and surprisingly the star was quite obliging.

In the many interviews Ranbir gave along with co-star Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra, in one particular interview with Film Companion, he was asked in a rapid-fire format of questioning to state two truths and one lie.

To this, Ranbir responded with, “I am going to have twins, I am going to be a part of a big mythological film, and I am going to take a long break from work.”

As soon as the reel was circulated on social media, many fans started speculating that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are likely having twins. Recently, Alia, who is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix movie, ‘Darlings’ was asked how she reacted to this speculation.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt nearly broke the internet when within three months of her wedding, she shared an Instagram post announcing that she and Ranbir will be having a baby soon. Of course, media outlets kept the news even more buzzing by constantly asking Ranbir Kapoor about his impending fatherhood during the promotions of ‘Shamshera’. When Alia was asked what she thought about Ranbir’s – ‘two truths and one lie’ game and what he said about twins, she had a hilarious response.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when he spoke about the rumours of her being pregnant with twins, she said, “Baby… Singular please!” and added, “He only said that as a joke in some reel. Unhone apne hi pair pe kulhaadi mar li (he somehow created a foot in mouth situation for himself). Clearly, we have a dearth of information and news, because this has become a news item now. But right now, the world should just pray for health, happiness, and goodness for me and Ranbir.”

She also told Kannan that she heard about his comments a lot later. Alia reacted to her husband’s statements during the course of her promotions for her Netflix movie, ‘Darlings’, in which she stars alongside, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. Alia is also on board this project as a producer.

