Alia, Ranbir host pyjama party; Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan attend

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated their first New Year as a married couple on Sunday. On the occasion, Alia shared pictures from the pyjama party, hosted by her and Ranbir at their residence in Bandra area of Mumbai.

The party was attended by Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan with his wife Alisha Vaid, and Rohit Dhawan with his wife Jaanvi Desai. Alia shared a set of three pictures on her Instagram handle.

She wrote in the caption: “Happy new new … with my loveliest ones.” In the images, Alia can be seen in a grey pyjama set while Ranbir is in a black pyjama set. Alia also shared two solo pictures of herself in which she is sitting in a balcony wearing a 2023 headband.

2022 had been a special year for Ranbir and Alia. Alia tasted success on the professional front with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Brahmastra’, Ranbir swung back to the top with ‘Brahmastra’ after the initial hiccup of his summer release ‘Shamshera’.

Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022 at their Vastu residence in Mumbai and also welcomed their baby girl Raha in November.

