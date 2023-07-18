Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were in the national capital for the launch of their new melodious song ‘Ve Kamleya’. from their upcoming romantic drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’’

Ranveer said: “Karan Johar films always have hit songs. There is something special in Arijit’s spirit, and Shreya’s voice. We are blessed. I like ‘What Jhumka’ type songs, and songs like ‘Ve Kamleya’- (kam ache lagte hain). I am dhin chik dhin chik type. My heart is very innocent.

Calling Alia ‘MC Alia’, Ranveer requested her to sing rap of ‘What Jhumka’.

Alia: “There is always yummy, tasty feeling when I come to Delhi. The song launch is exclusively for Delhiites. Sung by outstanding Arijit and Shreya Ghoshal. Blessed that our songs are sung by these stalwarts. I like these kinds of songs. The song shows a tiff and heartbreak scenes between Alia and Ranveer, some happy glimpses of both the families – Randhawa’s and (name of Alia’s fam)… It is sung by Arijit Singh.

Earlier, sharing the poster of the song, director Karan Johar had shared the poster of the song, and wrote, “Some songs are more special than others for reasons only your heart can tell….I remember the moment and day Pritamda presented this beautiful melody to me…. I knew in that instant that this would be my favourite song in the album….@ipritamotticial and as always @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial swept us away with his words.”

The duo- Alia and Ranveer were in Vadodara on Monday for the promotions.

‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and it also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on July 28. The music of the film will be released on Saregama Music YouTube Channel.

