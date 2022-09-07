ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Alia sings ‘Kesariya’, then strikes a diplomatic note

NewsWire
0
0

Alia Bhatt, all smiles and with a noticeable baby bump, gave a sweet ending to the last leg of the ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ promotions by singing the superhit song ‘Kesariya’, which has garnered 165 million-plus views on YouTube.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, paired with denims and a lavender blazer, the expecting mother was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor and the film’s helmer Ayan Mukerji.

When asked what her favourite song from the film was, Alia decided to stun everyone by just singing it. She sang the number that was originally sung by Arijit Singh. The song, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has been set to music by Pritam.

Alia, who’s delivered back-to-back critically acclaimed performances in ‘Gangubai Kathiyawadi’ and ‘Darlings’, was at her diplomatic best when a journalist asked her if this is the right climate to release ‘Brahmastra’.

She said: “Which climate? There is no such a thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a film. Right now we need to be healthy, happy, safe, secure . We should all feel grateful for this life in general. Please don’t say such things and spread this.”

The answer qualifies for a second career as a diplomat or a politician.

She capped the discussion by saying: “The environment is not negative. Everything is positive. We are so happy that theatres are functioning and films are being shown in cinemas. … We are so grateful to do a job and put a film out there for the audience to watch.”

20220907-203603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shafaq Naaz: I want to be part of meaningful content

    Demi Lovato: As I started getting older, I realised how queer...

    Pooja starts shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Salman’s lucky...

    Kareena, K.Jo, Pratik Gandhi to flaunt culinary skills in new show