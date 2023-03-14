ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Alia talks about performing live after 4 years for awards event

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt talked about her live performance during an award ceremony after four years, and shared that though she was a bit nervous, love and energy of crowd made it little easier for her.

Alia, who is known for her films like ‘Student of the Year’, ‘Highway’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, recently performed on the songs such as ‘Kesariya’, ‘Nacho Nacho’ and ‘Dholida’.

Alia, who made the entry to the award ceremony dancing on the top of a truck, mesmerised everyone with her dance moves.

She said: “I am performing almost after four plus years actually. And coincidently, the last time I performed was at the Zee Cine Awards itself, so it’s like coming back home. I was quite nervous as I was doing a stage act after a very long time, but the love and energy from the crowd made it a little easier for me.”

Alia married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and in November the couple was blessed with a baby girl whom they named Raha.

Apart from Alia, Rashmika Mandanna also performed during Zee Cine Awards 2023 on popular tracks like ‘Srivalli’, ‘Mind Block’, ‘Ranjithame’, and ‘Saami Saami’.

Zee Cine Awards will air on Zee TV on March 18.

20230314-175806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How Vaarun Bhagat changed for his character in ‘Aar Ya Paar’

    Jean-Luc Godard created his own path in cinema: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

    Title track of Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa’s new Punjabi film...

    Anushka Sharma files plea against Maharashtra Sales Tax Dept