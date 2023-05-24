BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Alibaba to make significant job cuts amid IPO plans

NewsWire
0
0

Chinese internet giant Alibaba is making significant job cuts, reportedly around 7 per cent of its workforce, as it plans separate IPOs for its various business groups.

In March, Alibaba Group planned to split into six business groups and launch separate public listings, triggering mass layoff, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

Now, Alibaba has reportedly begun informing affected staff in its Cloud division about layoffs.

The company is offering severance packages to the impacted employees and also plans to transfer some workers to other parts of its business verticals.

Alibaba employed over 235,000 people (as of March).

Last week, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang had detailed the restructuring of its Cloud division.

Earlier, the Chinese tech giant said it was planning to split the company into six business units, and each unit will explore fundraising or IPOs (initial public offerings).

The six units will include the Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group, and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

Each business unit will be led by its own CEO and board of directors.

In August last year, Alibaba bid goodbye to nearly 10,000 employees in an effort to cut expenses amid sluggish sales and slowing economy in the country.

20230524-095804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Troubles at one US bank trigger fears of a wider problem...

    Natco Pharma, Thejo Engineering winners of Moneylife Foundation’s 1st Corporate Governance...

    Haryana job reservation to impact industry sentiments: PHD Chamber

    Supply disruptions of sunflower oil lift crude palm oil prices to...