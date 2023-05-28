ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Alicia Silverstone shares funny throwback snap of her being ‘over’ a photoshoot

Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone recently remembered a day when she apparently was less than impressed with having to do a photoshoot.

The ‘Clueless’ star, 46, shared a hilarious picture to Instagram, taken from a 1990s shoot that she admittedly wasn’t really feeling, reports People magazine.

She captioned the picture: “I wish I could say I was giving baddie energy here (is that what the kids say today!?) but if I’m being honest, I think I just was over this photoshoot. Who knows.”

The image featured the actress, seemingly during her teenage years, as she squatted in front of a camera and posed in front of a brick wall.

As per People, the pose was of her looking a little “over” the whole thing, as she rocked a leather jacket, combat boots and a pair of blue jeans.

Many fans pointed out in the comment section on Instagram that the shoot looked to be around the era of Silverstone’s 1993 film, ‘The Crush’, which also starred Cary Elwes.

While she joked that she didn’t look thrilled in her latest 1990s look-back, Silverstone isn’t totally ruling out reviving some late-century fun.

In March, during a ‘Clueless’ reunion panel at 1990s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, Silverstone revealed she’d be down for a sequel to her 1999 film ‘Blast from the Past’ with Brendan Fraser.

“With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun, she said at the time. I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar, and he’s so cute,” the actress added of Fraser, 54, who this year won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in ‘The Whale’.

