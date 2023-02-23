ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Alicia Silverstone ‘wasn’t happy’ working in Hollywood, chose to step away

NewsWire
0
0

Alicia Silverstone had given up on acting because she “wasn’t happy” in Hollywood. The 46-year-old star launched her career appearing in 1993 movie ‘The Crush’ as well as part of videos for rock band Aerosmith and later became a household name after starring as Cher in hit teen movie ‘Clueless’ in 1995.

But, the actress has admitted she wasn’t “comfortable” with fame, reports Female First UK.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “When ‘Clueless’ came out, it really shifted. I had been the girl from ‘Crush’, then I was the Aerosmith chick, and then, after that, I was Cher. It was very complicated and I don’t think I knew how to manage it: I didn’t have the foundation, the good tools to deal with it, I wasn’t prepared for it in any way, shape, or form. I really had no idea what was happening, and it didn’t feel comfortable.”

Alicia went on to land a big money movie deal and appear in the widely-panned comic book blockbuster ‘Batman and Robin’ but the actress says she wasn’t enjoying herself and decided to step away from Hollywood by the end of the 1990s.

She explained, quoted by Female First UK: “I wasn’t happy and what I did was really extract myself a bit from my acting career and went more into my activism.”

“I went to Africa to help the elephants, I went to Peru to try to help the rainforest. I found my passion for writing books on healing and health. The Kind Diet books came a bit later but that was the start of the journey there.”

Female First UK further states that Alicia didn’t give up acting completely and took a number of smaller parts over the years, but has since been throwing herself back into bigger roles again after falling back in love with acting while appearing in David Mamet’s play ‘Boston Marriage’ in 2007.

She said: “It was there, when I was on stage, doing a David Mamet play, being directed by David Mamet, it reminded me how much I really, really love acting. And I was sad I’d let go of so much of it. There were so many amazing opportunities that I said no to, because I didn’t feel able. But after that play, I thought, ‘Geez, I’d really love to do that again’.”

20230223-124604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are married! A romance 20 years in...

    Sequel is coming, says Dhanush on ‘The Gray Man’

    Ana de Armas tells why insecurity was key to her Marilyn...

    Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments condemned by Anti-Defamation League