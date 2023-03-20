It has been over two decades since ‘Blast From The Past’ was released and actress Alicia Silverstone is ready for a sequel with Oscar winner Brendan Fraser.

During a ‘Clueless’ reunion panel at ’90s Con, the actor answered a fan question about whether she’d ever revisit the film, reports ‘Variety’.

“With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun,” Silverstone said during Sunday’s panel in Hartford, Connecticut.

“I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar and he’s so cute. He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it’s part of life that you struggle and then look what happened to him! So yes, I’m happy to do that.”

The romantic comedy was released in 1999, starring Fraser, Silverstone, Christopher Walken, Sissy Spacek and Dave Foley.

It focuses on a 35-year-old man (Fraser) who spent his entire life living in a fallout shelter built by his father (Walken). As he emerges into the modern world, he meets Eve (Silverstone), who opens his eyes to a whole new life.

Silverstone attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 12, as did Fraser, who won the Academy Award earlier in the evening for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s aThe Whale’. In the film, he portrayed Charlie, a 600-pound English teacher trying to salvage his relationship with his estranged daughter.

“I started in this business 30 years ago, things didn’t come easy to me but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time, until it stopped. I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement,” Fraser said in his acceptance speech.

“It couldn’t be done without my cast. It’s been like I’ve been on a diving expedition and the air on the line to the surface is being watched over by some people in my life like my sons.”

