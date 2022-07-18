An Aligarh court has directed the officials to arrest the policemen posted in Uttar Prdesh’s Mathura and Kasganj and produce them in the court as they have not appeared despite being summoned by the court.

The court gave the directives in two separate orders.

Their acts come in the category of contempt of court, the orders stated.

Additional district and sessions judge Suneel Singh has directed the officials to produce them at next hearings which are scheduled for July 26 and August 2.

The court has directed senior officials to constitute a team to arrest sub-inspector Suraj Prakash Sharma, currently posted in Mathura, and produce him in the court on August 2.

Likewise, the judge directed the officials to produce sub inspector Vinod Kumar in the court by July 26.

20220718-083401