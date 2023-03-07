INDIALIFESTYLE

In keeping with the practice adopted few years ago, a mosque in Aligarh has been covered with tarpaulin before the festival of Holi, in order to ensure it is not smeared with colour.

The police administration ensures this to maintain peace and order.

The Abdul Karim Masjid at Aligarh’s most sensitive crossroad the ‘Halwaiyan’ is covered with a tarpaulin at night so that hoodlums do not smear the mosque with colours during Holi.

This has been the practice since the past few years.

Haji Mohammad Iqbal, Mutawalli-Masjid Halwaiyan said, “On the instructions of the administration, we cover the mosque with tarpaulin so that no one can throw colour or dirt in the mosque.”

“Ever since the Yogi Adityanath government has come to power in Uttar Pradesh, the mosque is being covered during Holi,” he added.

