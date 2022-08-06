Veteran singer Alka Yagnik remembered the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar and shared her experience working with him.

She recorded a couple of songs like ‘Tumse Badhkar Duniya Mein’ from 1982 film ‘Kaamchor’ and ‘Teri Meri Prem Kahani’ from 1985 movie ‘Pighalta Aasman’ with him.

After looking at the melodious rendition of some of late singer’s famous tracks by ‘Superstar Singer 2’ contestants Pratyush Anand and Rohan Das, she praised them and said that if Kishore Kumar would be alive and seen the performance he would have joined them on the stage. She recalled working with him, saying: “I feel extremely lucky that I got an opportunity to work with Kishore da. I have done numerous stage shows and also recorded a couple of songs like ‘Tumse badhkar duniya mein’, ‘Teri meri prem kahani’ and some of the most super hit songs of Laxmikant Pyarelal.”

“But I have to be honest that I had a lot of fun singing with him as he used to make us all laugh out loud. I would laugh so much that it affected my throat and I would actually request him to stop making us laugh.”

“Kishore Kumar was a powerhouse of energy with a lot of masti and romance in his voice. I strongly believe he was a multi-dimensional personality as there was not a single thing that he could not do. From singing, acting to direction and comedy, he aced each and every role he stepped into. He was completely god-gifted as the impact his songs left on generations is something very rare,” Alka added.

While praising Rohan and Pratyush, Alka said: “Rohan and Pratyush sang really well. They sang and performed so flawlessly. If Kishore da were here, he would have been really happy or maybe he would have joined you all on stage and would have danced with you both. I am really happy with your performance, it was a full on entertaining act.”

‘Non-stop Kishore Kumar’ special in ‘Superstar Singer 2’ will be airing on August 7 on Sony Entertainment Television.

