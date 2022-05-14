The TV series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ has been regularly giving interesting tidbits about legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away recently.

Composers, film-makerd and actors alike considered it a blessing if her voice featured in their films.

On a recent episode of the show telecast on Star Plus, renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik shared little known fascinating stories about the legendary singer.

“Madhubalaji was the first actress who started making contracts which stated that only Lata Mangeshkar will sing her songs in films. Everyone wanted only Lataji to sing their songs, that’s why there was always a date crunch for her, and people used to go to another extent to convince her to sing songs in their films.

“Also, when Waheeda Rehman got to know that Lataji loves chocolates she started sending chocolates to her so that Lataji agrees to do stage shows with her. Every new actress wanted that someday Lataji should sing for them, and once Lataji sang for them, they used to feel that they too are loved by Lataji.”

In Star Plus’ series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, eighteen of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios, episodes air on Star Plus at 7 pm Sunday.

