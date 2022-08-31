INDIA

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY gets additional charge of Secretary, DoT

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) was on Wednesday given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Telecommunications.

Similarly, Anjali Bhawra, lAS, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has been given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment.

“The Competent Authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Telecommunications to AAlkesh Kumar Sharma, lAS (KL:1990), Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from 01.09. 2022 to 11.09.2022 during the period of absence on leave of K. Rajaraman, lAS (TN:1989),” read a DoPT order.

Regarding additional charge to Anjali Bhawra, a DoPT order said: “The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment to AAnjali Bhawra, lAS (PB:1988), Secretary, Department of empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) upon superannuation of R. Subrahmanyam, lAS (AP:1985) on 31.08.2022 and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Similarly, additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare has been given to Ajay Kumar, lAS (KL:1985) Secretary, Department of Defence.

