All 4 accused in Hyderabad gang-rape, murder shot dead

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (IANS) Telangana Police on Friday shot dead all four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in an encounter near Shadnagar town.

The accused were killed early Friday morning when they allegedly tried to escape from Chatanpally near Shadnagar, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

They were gunned down at the same spot where the accused had dumped the victim’s body and set it afire on the night of November 27 after the gang-rape near Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accused were taken to the spot for reconstruction of crime scene as part of the investigations.

The gruesome rape and murder had triggered nation-wide rage with demands for immediate death penalty to the perpetrators.

–IANS

ms/ksk/rt/