All 46 Jamaat members in Goa test corona negative: CM

Panaji, April 11 (IANS) All 46 persons from the Tablighi Jamaat who were traced in Goa have tested negative for COVID-19, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

“All 46 have been tested. All are negative. Not a single Tablighi case is positive,” Sawant told reporters on Saturday.

According to the state government, less than 10 persons out of the 46 traced in Goa, had attended the controversial Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March, which had emerged as a hotspot for transmission of COVID-19.

Sawant, however, said that the state police had been directed to probe the presence of members of the Jamaat in Goa.

“Police are probing why the Jamaat members had come to Goa,” Sawant said.

–IANS

maya/prs